D.C. attorney general sues Facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. attorney general is suing Facebook, accusing the social media giant of wide-ranging privacy violations.
The lawsuit says Facebook hasn’t taken the appropriate steps to maintain and protect data.
The attorney general is asking Facebook to take steps to avoid violating its consumer protection rules in the future and pay restitution.
The suit comes at the tail end of a year that has seen Facebook on the defensive in the political sphere after repeated revelations about how it collects and shares user information.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified to Congress in April after reports documented how Cambridge Analytica violated Facebook’s rules by accessing wide-ranging user data.
And earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Facebook had offered more user data than it previously admitted to companies including Microsoft and Amazon.