D.C. debates immigration amid calls to end family separations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Lawmakers in Washington are looking for ways to address the Trump Administration’s controversial policy of separating families who have crossed the border illegally. Many Republicans and Democrats are against the policy and are looking for a legislative fix.
Women from various faith organizations protested in front of Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters Tuesday morning to stop the separation of children from their parents after crossing the border illegally.
About a mile away, President Trump made a speech pointing the finger at Democrats. He said, “Democrats love open borders, let the whole world come in, let the whole world, MS-13, gang members from all over the place.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “Anyone who has seen the photos, heard the audio of small children alone and afraid, crying out for their parents, cannot help but feel horror and disgust.”
Trump continues to blame Congress for not changing immigration laws but the law does not require separating children from their parents. Even members of the president’s own party say the
White House can stop this. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Ak.) said, “There are multiple individuals in the administration that can fix it and yes legislation is one avenue but it’s not the only avenue.”
In fact, Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said he’s asking the Department of Justice to pause on these family separations until Congress has time to pass a legislative solution.
One of two House bills on the table funds a border wall and gives DACA recipients a path to citizenship. Republican lawmakers are also working to include language that would keep families together.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said, “But it’s a complex topic. We hope to boil it down to very simple terms in a bill that we can pass, maybe even this week.”
President Trump visited Capitol Hill Tuesday evening to discuss immigration legislation.