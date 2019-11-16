DA: New evidence ties murder suspect to aunt’s disappearance

SHADY COVE, Ore.– A Shady Cove man suspected of killing his roommate is facing new charges tied to the case of a missing woman from 2016 that happens to be his aunt.
Police say this week they have evidence to believe Malina Nickels, a woman who went missing from Shady Cove in 2016, may have been found. In a statement from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, remains were found by investigators that lead them to believe they belong to Nickels and that her nephew may be connected.
The bones have been sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for further testing to see if they are in fact human. If they are, the crime lab will then test for DNA to try and identify them.
These new revelations have led to new charges being brought by the district attorney’s office against 21-year-old, Shane Ryan Michael Wayman, who was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for allegedly murdering his roommate 20-year-old Destiny Finch at the mobile home they shared in Shady Cove.
On Friday, Wayman returned to court and was charged with criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse related to the new remains found and other evidence which has not been released.
In an introduction outlining the charges, the first criminal mistreatment was issued to Wayman for “unlawfully and knowingly withhold necessary and adequate medical attention from Malina Nickel.” The second criminal mistreatment was for physical care. NBC5 News reached out to the district attorney’s office before the weekend for more information on the description of these charges. We did not receive a callback.
The case of Malina’s disappearance has garnered a lot of reaction. A friend of hers says this new information is shocking.
“So much anger going through my mind. So much hurt,” said Kimberlie Still. “I just don’t understand who would want to do this to her.”
Three years ago, Malina Nickel vanished from Shady Cove on November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, her car was found two days later abandoned near the Trail post office. A witness described seeing a male leaving the car on the same day Nickel was reported missing and then catching a ride to a gas station in Shady Cove.
For this small community, it’s been three years of questions with many, including the Nickels family, left wondering what happened. With the new revelations that have come forward in just one week, it’s a lot for some to take in.
“At this point, I don’t quite know how to feel,” said Dawn Gugliotta-Strawn, a resident from Shady Cove. “On one hand my heart is completely broken for Malina’s mom and kids. But on the other hand, it’s kind of a relief knowing that maybe they will get some answers.”
Nickel had two children whose family said she would never leave. In a Dateline NBC report, Malina’s mother Chareen Nickel said Malina was never more than a day away from her kids.
NBC5 News reached out to the Nickels family on Thursday for comment about the developments in her nephew, Shane Wayman’s case. Chareen declined an interview but told us that he was a good kid and they would stand by him.
In light of the new developments – police tying Wayman to Nickel’s disappearance – we reached out to her again on Friday. She did not respond.
Meanwhile, the community is still in shock about the update to the missing persons case.
“I’m really shocked that a family member could do this to another family member,” said Alix Christen, a resident. “I mean, family members turn on each other but you never would have expected anything like this. Ever.”
The new charges brought against Wayman are both felony charges and under Oregon law, the statute of limitations is three years exactly. Wayman has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
