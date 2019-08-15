Home
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. survives plane crash

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. survives plane crash

News Top Stories U.S. & World

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB/NBC News) – A plane carrying former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt, Jr. burst into flames Thursday after a crash at Tennessee’s Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Earnhardt was on board.

A tweet from Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Jr.’s sister, said that Earnhardt, his wife Amy, their daughter Isla and two pilots were on board, and that all were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Hb6Rmy

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »