Dale Earnhardt, Jr. survives plane crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB/NBC News) – A plane carrying former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt, Jr. burst into flames Thursday after a crash at Tennessee’s Elizabethton Municipal Airport.
No serious injuries were reported.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Earnhardt was on board.
A tweet from Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Jr.’s sister, said that Earnhardt, his wife Amy, their daughter Isla and two pilots were on board, and that all were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
