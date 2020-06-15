Home
Dallas Cowboy star running back tests positive for COVID-19

DALLAS, Ore. (NBC) — Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an NFL Network report, Elliott is one of multiple Cowboys and Houston Texans, who have tested positive for the virus. Elliott’s agent says Zeke is “feeling good.”

According to report, the names of the other Cowboys and Texans players have not been made public and those players have not been at the team facilities.

The 24-year old Elliott is just one of a small number of NFL players or coaches who have confirmed they have contracted COVID-19, which includes Von Miller of the Denver Broncos and Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

