Damaged bridges affecting emergency response

Cave Junction, Ore. — The Illinois Valley Fire District is asking people on Holton Creek Road in Kerby and 3 Mill Road in Selma to exercise extreme caution because of two damaged private bridges.
A bridge on 3 Mill Road is completely washed out, but crews can utilize a trail over private land to get to a patient in a medical emergency.
A bridge on Holton Creek Road is impassable to vehicles but will support foot traffic.
IVFD won’t be able to respond to any fires beyond the two bridges and emergency medical services will be delayed. In a medical emergency, you’re asked to bring the patient as close to the damaged bridges as possible.