Damaged Oroville dam spillway deemed no threat to the public

Oroville, Calif. – Engineers and geologists working with the California Department of Water Resources have determined recent damage to the Oroville Dam spillway poses no imminent threat to the dam or the public.
On Tuesday, DWR employees noticed an unusual flow pattern and erosion on the bottom half of the spillway. They gradually halted the flow of water to investigate.
Once the flow was stopped, the damage was investigated. It has been determined there is no threat, according to DWR. Water release will resume at a rate deemed safe.
DWR said they’ll continue to find ways to bolster and protect the spillway. The dam itself remains sound.
