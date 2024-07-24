Dan DeYoung replaced with New Josephine County Commissioner

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Board of Commissioners appointed a new commissioner today, replacing Dan DeYoung.

Last Monday commissioner DeYoung resigned, weeks after telling the county finance director to “sit on my lap”.

Three candidates were interviewed by the two remaining commissioners today, including a lifelong friend of one of the commissioners. In the end, the commissioners appointed Andreas Blech to serve the remaining months of DeYoung’s term on the board.

“Well in light of that conversation, I move that we select Andreas Blech for county commissioner position 2,” said commissioners John West and Herman Baertschiger

The longtime Josephine County resident was immediately sworn into office. He previously served on the county’s Airport Advisory Board.

Commissioner Blech said, “I look forward to serving the residents of the county over the next five months”.

