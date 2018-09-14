Dancing and Dining in the Streets

MEDFORD, Ore. — Every Friday night through September, It doesn’t matter what you wear as long as you are there for Dancing in the Street.
Access and the Downtown Medford Association are teaming up to bring people out for entertainment and good food at Dancing and Dining in the Street.
You can order food from nearby restaurants who will bring it out to your table while you sit back and enjoy the music.
“It’s just a wonderful event, great music, and we’re just trying to get people to come downtown, make a donation to access. Kind of bring your can, shake your can — kind of a play on words there. Come down and do some dancing in downtown Medford,” explained Pamela Noir, Executive Officer for Access.
Dancing in the street happens every Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. at different spots in downtown Medford.
For more information, visit facebook.com/DancingAndDiningInTheStreets.