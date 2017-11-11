Dancing for all; one step at a time

Medford, Ore.– A dance workshop for all abilities and disabilities was held today to promote artistic expression through improvisational dance.
The company, DanceAbility International, which has headquarters in Eugene has been spreading across the world.
It’s focus – making the field of dance more inclusive for people with and without disabilities. The main point organizers want to showcase is that anyone can dance and enjoy what it has to offer.
“When we all get together and we all bring our own personal way of moving,” said DanceAbility teacher, Jana Meszaros. “Then we can create something in the moment that’s never been created before and that’s really the heart of improvisation.”
This was the first workshop in Medford held at Medford Children’s Therapy. Organizers hope to continue having more classes in the future.