Date set for Aidan Ellison murder trial

MEDFORD, Ore. – The murder trial in the shooting death of Ashland Black man Aidan Ellison finally has a start date.

The nine-day trial is set to begin in late February 2023

The man charged with his murder, Robert Paul Keegan, is still in the Jackson County Jail awaiting trial.

Both men were guests at the Stratford Inn and Almeda Fire victims at the time of the shooting, just before Thanksgiving, 2020.

Keegan claims he shot the 19-year-old former Ashland High School student in self-defense after Ellison punched him in the face.

According to a police affidavit, an autopsy showed there were no injuries on Ellison’s hands to prove that claim.