David’s Chair coming to Lithia Park this month

ASHLAND, Ore. – The David’s Chair program is coming to Lithia Park later this month.

According to Ashland Parks and Recreation in partnership with David’s Chair, the program will provide access to more areas of the park for those with mobility challenges.

Community members are invited to attend a demonstration of the program on September 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lithia Park Cabin.

“We are excited to bring adaptive outdoor recreation opportunities to Lithia Park,” said CEO and Founder of David’s Chair, Steve Furst. “It is an amazing location with so much beauty that everyone should have the opportunity to explore and enjoy. I am very grateful and thankful for the Ashland Community Health Foundation for providing us a grant to purchase the chair for this program.”

According to the non-profit, Lithia Park is the first southern Oregon location that a track chair base will be at a fixed site.

