David’s Chair expands to Coos Bay area

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – David’s Chair is expanding services to the Coos Bay area.

The non-profit works to give everyone the chance to get outdoors with its all-terrain mobility systems.

The City of Coos Bay has worked together with the American Legion and Elks Lodge to bring the track chair to the community.

It will be available for loan to residents and visitors alike in Coos Bay, Charleston, and North Bend starting in July.

The chair will be housed at the Coos Bay Visitor Center, to make a reservation head to the David’s Chair website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.