CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- Friday is Day Four of the Jackson County Fair at The Expo, and folks might have seen some of the NBC5 News Team enjoying the carnival.

“Nbc5 at the expo!” NBC5’s Lauren Pretto, Maximus Osburn, Emily Storm, Taylor Owen, Junie Christopherson and Annie Giardinelli shouted.

Friday night featured the highly anticipated Clay Walker concert, introduced by NBC5’s very own Taylor Owen.

The fair’s carnival also features many thrilling rides like Freak Out, Super Shot Tower, Gravitron and more.

For a lot of fair goers, it was easy to pick their favorite.

“We went on the swings, and it was my favorite out of all of them because it’s not that scary but it’s also like fun,” one girl said.

“I’ve been really liking the zipper and the dropping one,” a boy said.

“I love the one behind me! The Freak Out!” a group of girls gushed.

“The Zipper,” another boy said.

The fair runs from 11:00 a.m. till midnight Friday and Saturday, and then 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information you can head to theexpo.com.

