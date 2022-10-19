‘Day of the Dead Race & Celebration’ comes back to Talent this weekend

TALENT, Ore. – The Day of the Dead Race and Celebration is returning to the Rogue Valley.

The event has been on hiatus since 2019, but it’s coming back this weekend.

Organizers said the race starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, and will be followed by a celebration featuring music, food, and vendors that starts at 11:30 a.m.

All festivities will be held near Talent City Hall at 110 East Main Street in Talent.

To register and event details visit http://dayofthedeadrace.com

If you can’t make it to Talent, there’s a virtual option available at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/70386