Daylight reveals full extent of Beirut’s horrific blast

Much of Beirut was shattered by one of the most powerful peacetime explosions ever. But the power to live remains strong, even after this.
A survivor Wednesday morning was found under the rubble. For some, it was a miracle.
Video shows the blast wave crumbling buildings like sandcastles. Traveling faster than the speed of sound, people couldn’t get out of the way of the blast. It left a mushroom cloud hanging over Beirut.
The governor rushed to the scene and broke down, saying it reminded him of Hiroshima.
The shock wave barreled through shops and a church service. But what caused it? The Lebanese prime minister said it was a horrific chemical explosion, suggesting an act of negligence, not terrorism or malice. The local government claimed 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, commonly used in fertilizer, was stored at the port without proper precautions for six years.\
Local media suggested a welder set it off by accident. The government demanded an investigation.
Hospitals couldn’t cope as the injured streamed in. Thousands were hurt, many by flying glass. Dozens were killed.
President Trump, offering no details, suggesting this was an attack. “It was a bomb of some kind, yes,” Trumps said.
Beirut has seen many wars, but nothing like this.
Promises of international aid are pouring in from around the world, and some assistance is already on its way, with planeloads coming from France, Russia, Jordan. All of them sending medical supplies.
The United States has said it will provide whatever help is necessary. Israel, which fought a war with Lebanon, said it’s willing to provide humanitarian aid. And the country needs it. It has been going through a serious economic crisis. The currency had collapsed, and that’s even before this explosion. So many people simply cannot afford to repair their homes.