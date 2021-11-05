Daylight saving time ends this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Get ready to adjust your clocks and, hopefully, enjoy an extra hour of sleep. Daylight saving time is almost over!

You should plan to “fall back” early Sunday morning. This means you’ll need to set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night.

The change in time will give you that extra sleep but it also adds extra confusion for some people.

Every state except Hawaii and Arizona will be changing their clocks.

Oregon, like several other states, has sought to stay to make daylight saving time permanent, but doing so requires congressional approval at the federal level. It hasn’t come close to a vote.