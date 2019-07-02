Days Coffee Fire 95% contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A wildfire burning northwest of Tiller is almost completely contained.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said last week, numerous lightning strikes occurred across their district.
Six fires were detected along the route of the storm. The largest is the Days Coffee Fire, located about six miles northwest of Tiller.
The Days Coffee Fire spread into an active logging operation and started burning fallen and de-limbed timber.
About a week after the fire started, crews were able to contain 95% of it. They’ll continue to put out hot spots as they move into the interior of the fire.
Growth of the Days Coffee was halted at 170 acres.