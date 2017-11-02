“Dead Indian Memorial Road” name will remain unchanged

ASHLAND, Ore. – Dead Indian Memorial Road will not be getting a name change, at least for the time being.
In a meeting Thursday morning Jackson County Commissioners decided not to go forward with changing the name because, they say, they don’t have enough perspective.
The data presented showed people who live on the road are split 50/50 on whether or not to change the name.
The issue was recently brought to light again after a new round of vandalisms hit Dead Indian Memorial Road signs over the summer, with someone painting over the word “Dead,” while leaving “Indian Memorial Road” untouched.
The road received the name “Dead Indian Road” from early settlers. It was changed to “Dead Indian Memorial Road” by Jackson County commissioners a few decades ago.
Jackson County Roads says it receives a call to change the name about once a month.