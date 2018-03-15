Home
Dead man found floating in the Rogue River

Dead man found floating in the Rogue River

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A human body was found floating in the Rogue River Thursday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon, a citizen reported seeing a body floating in the water near Valley of the Rogue State Park between Foots Creek and Birdseye Creek.

Deputies responded, launching a marine patrol boat to recover the body with help from search and rescue divers.

A medical examiner will work to determine the identity of the man and establish a cause of death.

JSCO released no further information.

