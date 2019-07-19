Deadly officer involved shooting investigation near Gold Hill

NEAR GOLD HILL, ORE. — (UPDATE: 7/19 7:56AM) — Medford Police say they are leading the investigation into an officer involved shooting. It began around 8:31pm Thursday, when Oregon State Police Troopers and Jackson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a suicidal man near I-5, exit 45A.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on Rogue River Highway, underneath I-5, with a handgun. Medford Police say at 8:59pm, shots were fired, and the man was dead.
The man has been identified as 73 year old Tony Orland Mills, of Gold Hill. The initial investigation indicates that the deceased fired his handgun during the incident, and one police officer on scene also fired his weapon.
This case remains under investigation.
————————————
(UPDATE: 7/19 6:35am) Medford Police say they are leading the investigation but did not provide any other details, but did say there is no threat to the public.
Rogue River Highway will remain closed until at least 10am.
Investigators say they will release more information shortly.
————————————
(ORIGINAL 7/19 4:22am)–
There is a large police presence near Valley of the Rogue State Park.
NBC5 News saw Oregon State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Medford Police on scene.
Highway 99 near exit 45a remains closed.
Investigators have not commented on what they are looking into.
