Deadly shooting shocks neighbors in Medford

“Never felt uncomfortable, until last night,” Robin Tarbell says.
Robin Tarbell was driving her daughter home from work early Wednesday morning when she saw police lights in her rear view mirror.
“I pulled over and he said ‘there’s been a shooting in the neighborhood’ and he told us to stay in the car,” Tarbell says.
Her car matched the only description police had Wednesday morning of a possible suspect vehicle. She was free to go, but shaken.
The shooting happened at the apartments complex just behind her home on Berrydale Avenue. The victim, now identified as 25-year-old, Jordan Andres was found in the complex, with citizens attempting to revive him using CPR.
“When the officers found him he had suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest,” Lt. Kerry Curtis of the Medford Police Department says, “and the victim died at the scene.”
Police are now working to identify the shooter, and what led to the deadly altercation. They believe the victim and suspect- or suspects- knew one another.
“We’re not considering this a random act,” Lt. Curtis says.
Still, neighbors are on high alert.
“I wanted to lock the doors, barricade the windows,” Tarbell says, “cause they don’t know where he’s at.”
Shocked, that something like this could happen in a place they’ve called home for decades.
“The kids walk home,” Mary Arquette says, “I mean it’s a safe neighborhood that’s just out of the norm.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Medford police.