Deadly stabbing investigation underway in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore.- The Klamath County Major Crime Team was called out early Wednesday morning after a fatal stabbing near Oak and Commercial streets in downtown Klamath Falls.
Police say Melina Corrine Ghost’s body was found shortly after midnight. Klamath County Police Department initially responded to the stabbing before the Major Crime Team was called.
Information regarding the circumstances surrounding the stabbing have not been released. The district attorney’s office says a person of interest has been interviewed.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC5 News for updates.