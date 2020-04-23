Deadly tornadoes hit southern plains

(NBC News) – At least five people are dead and dozens more injured after a series of tornadoes swept across Oklahoma and Texas overnight Wednesday.
A disaster declaration was issued for Polk County, Texas where entire neighborhoods were destroyed.
Ashley Dreahn saw the storm approach her doorstep in Onalaska, Texas.
“I realized it is a tornado coming through right here and I slammed the door. And I think that was the moment that fear really hit,” Dreahn said afterward.
In Oklahoma, a twister slammed into the town of Madill, leaving thousands without.
The tornado recovery efforts in both states are being complicated by the coronavirus, forcing first responders to take extra safety precautions and emergency shelters to try to maintain social distancing.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2YaIChZ