Deadly tornadoes strike Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (NBC News) – One person was killed and at least 12 others injured when a string of tornadoes swept through western Ohio overnight.
Daylight revealed demolished homes and downed trees.
“Frankly, back in the neighborhood, there are places that look like a warzone,” said Celina, Ohio Mayor Jeff Hazel.
The storms were the latest to strike after weeks of deadly weather.
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 500 tornadoes over the last 30 days, with 12 straight days of twisters.
In some areas, the water is causing more problems than the wind. Creeks and rivers are spilling over their banks and into neighborhoods.
