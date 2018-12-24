Deadly tsunami followed by volcanic eruption in Indonesia

ANAK KRAKATAU VOLCANO, Indonesia (APTN/NBC) – Social media footage has emerged showing plumes of smoke rising above Anak Krakatau Volcano a day after the deadly tsunami hit Indonesia.
The tsunami, which was apparently caused by undersea landslides from the volcanic island, killed at least 373 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday evening.
The aerials were taken Sunday by a flight charter inspecting the damage caused by the natural disaster.
The national disaster management agency said that more than 1,400 people were hurt and more than 500 buildings were damaged.