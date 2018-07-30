Deadly wildfires take their toll

(NBC News) – At least eight people are dead and nearly 900 homes and other structures have been destroyed as 19 wildfires continue to burn out of control across California.
One of the most severe is the Carr fire, burning near Redding, which has destroyed nearly 500 homes and left six people dead.
“Extreme is not even the right adjective to use anymore,” says Cal Fire Division Chief Chris Anthony, “It is just an understatement because fire is so explosive now in California.”
At least seven other people are still missing in areas hit by the Carr fire.
Firefighters are making progress though, the Carr fire is now 20% contained, up dramatically in the last 24 hours.
Other fires have proven deadly as well, with three first responders losing their lives working the front lines.
Fire Captain Brian Hughes was killed while working with his hotshot team along the front lines of the Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park.
