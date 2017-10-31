Deal to bring power back to Puerto Rico canceled

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (NBC) – Lawmakers in Congress are expected to ask some serious questions at the FEMA administrator at a Senate Committee hearing over the federal response to recent natural disasters.
In Puerto Rico, the governor has asked the power authority to cancel controversial contract with Whitefish Energy up to 300 million dollars to help rebuild the power grid here.
The governor says it has become a “political distraction” and now the head of the Power Authority says that the contract will be canceled over the next several weeks.
Now officials here in Puerto Rico are scrambling to find another alternative.
They’re asking for mutual aid assistance from other us states including New York and Florida.
Now there is controversy because the governor is saying that the Army Corp of Engineers has not provided an adequate response having only seven brigades here on the island.
Forty-one days after Hurricane Maria, about 70 percent of Puerto Rico is still without power.
