Death of 13-year-old girl still under investigation

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 13-year-old girl alongside a Jackson County roadway.
On the morning of October 30, a passerby found a Meadow Grace Boyd with fatal injuries in the 5100 block of East Evans Creek Road, between Rogue River and Wimer.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Meadow was standing at the end of her driveway waiting for the school bus when she was hit by an object attached to a vehicle. The possibilities include a side mirror, racks, trailer parts or cargo items.
Investigators think it’s likely the driver of the vehicle knew they hit something. However, they may not have known it was a person. The driveway was lined with trash cans where Meadow was standing. The incident also occurred before sunrise, when conditions were dark and foggy.
JSCO wrote, “Meadow was the youngest of four siblings. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, rock climbing, and reading. Meadow had a dog named Wicket and she loved horses. While Meadow was small in stature, her family described her as a “protector” — someone who helped and supported people who were bullied. Meadow’s family members are hoping someone will come forward with information to help them understand what happened to her.”
Anyone with information about this tragic case is asked to call Detective Bohn or Detective Burchfiel at 541-774-6800.