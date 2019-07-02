Home
Death being investigated on the Rogue River this weekend

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the Rogue River this weekend.

Sergeant Julie Denney says a 58-year-old man was seen floating face down in the river near Agate and Modoc Road on Saturday.

One of the first people to spot him was a JCSO sergeant who pulled him to shore and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Denney says the man was wearing a life jacket when he was found and had been boating at the time.

As of now, the Sheriff’s office is not calling this a drowning. They are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

