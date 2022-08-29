Death in Ashland under investigation

ASHLAND, Ore. – A person was found dead near downtown Ashland over the weekend.

Police said at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, Ashland Police Department officers were notified about a dead person found in a grassy area near a set of stairs that runs from Granite Street down to Calle Guanajuato Park.

APD said the person appeared to have died several days prior to when they were discovered. People in the area may not have noticed the person because of where they were located.

Investigators said there are no apparent signs of foul play.

The name of the person, who police said appears to have been homeless, is not being released until an autopsy has been performed and fingerprints are taken.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact APD Detective Lindsey Rochon-Evertt.