Death in Grants Pass ‘non-criminal’, police say

Grants Pass, Ore. — Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a man near the railroad tracks on NW 6th Street.
On Sunday, July 15th, 2018 GPDPS responded to reports of an unresponsive male. Officers say when they arrived, they found the man, later identified as Jeffrey Tipton deceased. Grants Pass Detectives responded and processed the scene. A Medical Examination was conducted and GPDPS says Tipton’s death is ‘non-criminal’.
Tipton was not from the Grants Pass area. Police say his family has been notified.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.
