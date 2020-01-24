Death of Grants Pass man investigated as homicide

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – Police are now investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
On the evening of January 10, 2020, 28-year-old Cody Joseph Baize of Grants Pass was found dead on the side of Cobleigh Road about two miles west of Butte Falls.
At the time, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they were treating the case a suspicious death. On January 24, investigators reclassified the case as a homicide.
Deputies said there is no ongoing danger to the public regarding this case.
The sheriff’s office is withholding further details to maintain the integrity of the investigation.