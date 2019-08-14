Death of Hollywood actor Charles Levin ruled “accidental”

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Investigators confirmed that remains found in rural Josephine County belong to Hollywood actor Charles Levin. His death was determined to be “accidental.”
Police said Levin, a resident of Grants Pass, was reported missing on July 8, 2019. He had not been heard from since June 28.
NBC5 News spoke with Levin’s son soon after the disappearance was reported to police. He said it’s not like his father to disappear. “Going off the grid and not having his phone with him or his phone being off is very bizarre, so I suspect something either he’s in danger or something has happened,” Levin’s son said.
Levin was almost always in the company of his pug dog, Boo Boo Bear, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
On July 12, search and rescue crews were in a remote area northeast of Selma when they found Levin’s car on an “impassible road.” His dog, Boo Boo Bear, was found dead inside the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, human remains were found nearby.
Based on the circumstances, police said there was a high probability the remains were those of Levin, but they wouldn’t say for sure until an autopsy was conducted.
On August 13, investigators announced the autopsy was completed. They were able to confirm the remains belong to Levin. The death was ruled as “accidental.”
Grants Pass police declined to offer any more information about the nature of Levin’s death out of consideration for his family.
According to his IMDB page, Levin appeared in dozens of movie and TV shows including Seinfeld, NYPD Blue, Murphy Brown, Hill Street Blues and The Golden Girls.
Levin was 70-years-old when he died.