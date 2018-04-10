Death of missing Klamath County woman under investigation

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Police are investigating the death of a Beatty woman who was reported missing Sunday.
According to Oregon State Police, on April 6 a Toyota Tacoma belonging to 60-year-old Debra Rose Dougan was reportedly driving erratically on Highway 140 near milepost 28 in a rural part of Klamath County.
A witness said the pickup truck was weaving and nearly hit another vehicle head-on. A few minutes later, the witness said they saw the vehicle leave the roadway near milepost 36, where it got stuck.
OSP said an adult female was reportedly seen leaving the vehicle, apparently intoxicated. She walked away from the vehicle before medics and OSP arrived at the scene about 40 minutes later.
The area around the Dougan’s Toyota was searched, but the woman wasn’t found. Troopers went to Dougan’s residence, but she wasn’t there.
OSP then returned to the crash site in an attempt to find the woman who left the vehicle, but troopers were unsuccessful.
On April 8, OSP got a call from one of Dougan’s friends who said she went missing on the day of the crash.
Authorities were traveling back to the crash site to investigate when the friend called OSP back to report Dougan had been found dead “some distance away from the residence in a field,” OSP said.
The cause and manner of death are still under investigation. Dougan didn’t have any signs of visible injuries and there were no suspicious circumstances uncovered.