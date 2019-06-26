Death under investigation in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead off a Coos County coast jetty.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on June 25, the body of a woman was found off Alaska Packers Way in Charleston. The roadway creates a protective jetty around the Charleston Marina.
A medical examiner determined the woman’s death was accidental. However, investigators were not able to identify the woman. She was described as between the ages of 55 and 60, about 5’3”tall, weighing 160 pounds with short grey hair and no tattoos. She was wearing “distinctive” jewelry, gray Nike running shoes, black pants and a blue hooded sweater emblazoned with the “Eeyore”character from Winnie-the-Pooh. The woman was also believed to be a smoker.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 541-396-7830.