Death under investigation in Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County, Calif. – Police are investigating a possible homicide after a body was found inside a residence in the Mt. Shasta area.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on May 4 at around 11:00 p.m., deputies conducted a welfare check on an adult who resides in the 500 block of Big Canyon Drive.
Deputies said they found a deceased adult within the residence.
Though there were no immediate signs of foul play, deputies are handling the case as a homicide.
Sherriff John Lopey said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
He added the name of the decedent will be released once family has been notified.
Sheriff Lopey said, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the decedent, family members and friends.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 530-841-2900.