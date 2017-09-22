Deaths under investigation in Josephine County

Kerby, Ore. – Police in Josephine County found to people dead inside their home Friday morning.
According to Oregon State Police, detectives responded to the 24000 block of Redwood Highway in Kerby.
There, they found two “male subjects” dead inside their residence, OSP said.
Detectives are still trying to determine what caused the deaths.
The identity of the subjects is currently being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
So far, police have not released any further information in this ongoing investigation.