WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The debate over masks continues despite new pleas by federal health officials and leading health experts to wear them. Also, there is still no consensus among political leaders as President Trump and others addressed the issue.
Trump said, “Well. I don’t know if you need mandatory because you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance. You talk about social distancing. I am all for masks. I think masks are good. If I were in a group of people and I was close…”
Now, more officials urging mask use to stop the spread of the virus.
Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp is on a two-day plane tour, though so far he’s resisted calls to make it a statewide rule. He said, “Practice social distancing, wash your hands, and wear a mask.”
That call comes as federal officials issue a warning: don’t buy into phony cards titled “face mask exempt.” They carry the Department of Justice seal and claim wearing a mask “poses a mental and/or physical risk to me.”
U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin with the Middle District of North Carolina said, “There is no federal agency endorsing the card, the card has no force of federal law.” Martin said a group calling itself the “Freedom to Breathe Agency” sold them on social media.
Martin was asked, “Given what is going on right now, in the middle of a crisis like this, what is your reaction to someone scheming up a card to avoid having to wear a mask?”
He replied, “Well my reaction is it’s really pathetic because we are in the middle of a crisis, the CDC has recommended that people wear masks.”