Deboer hosts town hall in Medford

Medford, Ore.- State Senator Alan DeBoer hosted a town hall Monday night at the RCC/SOU Higher Education Center in Medford to hear from residents about concerns they have in the community.
Topics ranged from forest fires and global warming, to health care and affordable housing.
While some residents did not share the same views with the senator he says listening to them is important because it means they’re engaged and care about their future.
“Probably walking away in pretty much the same condition when I arrived,” Alan Journet said. “I’m skeptical that anything meaningful is going to happen but we are always optimistic.”
“As you say things people hear things differently depending on their point of view and I see that a lot,” Deboer said. “I had several questions where I had to re-clarify what I was saying.”
Senator Deboer will hold another town hall meeting Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship church in Ashland.