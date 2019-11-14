DeBoers honored for philanthropy

PORTLAND, Ore. – Ashland residents Sid and Karen DeBoer were honored for their many charitable contributions to our community.
On Tuesday afternoon, the couple was given the Vollum Award for Lifetime Philanthropic Achievement.
It was given at the Oregon & Southwest Washington Philanthropy Awards luncheon in Portland.
The Vollum award recognizes people who have tirelessly committed themselves to bettering their community.
Sid DeBoer retired as CEO of Medford-based Lithia Motors in 2015.
The couple’s contributions have gone to children, hospitals, the arts and much more through both Lithia 4 Kids and personal donations.