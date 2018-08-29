Deceased male found in rural Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. – Josephine county sheriff’s office is responding to a report of a deceased man on Wednesday evening.
Authorities say the body was found near the 5100-block of Riverbanks road in rural Grants Pass.
Few details are known at this time.
NBC5 has a reporter on scene, and we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
