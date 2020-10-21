Decision 2020: Battleground Pennsylvania

(NBC News) With early voting underway across the country and less than two weeks to go before election day, the presidential campaigns are turning their attention to a crucial battleground state: Pennsylvania.
President Trump pinned his hopes of victory on the state during a Tuesday rally.
“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,” Mr. Trump told supporters.
Mr. Trump is protesting a Supreme Court ruling allowing Pennsylvania ballots to be counted up to three days after the election, and chiding the state for not reopening sooner after COVID-19 shutdowns.
“You guys aren’t even open yet. What the hell is going on with your state?” he asked.
President Obama campaigns in Philadelphia Wednesday for Joe Biden, who’s behind closed doors preparing for tomorrow’s debate.
Topics will include race, climate, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House and Congressional Democrats say they’re close to agreeing on a new relief bill, but it may not happen until after the election due to opposition from Senate Republicans.
