Decision 2020: counting continues

(NBC News) The U.S. presidential election remains up in the air, with votes still being counted in a handful of key states.
More than half of Pennsylvania’s ballots had not been counted overnight, including more than 200,000 mail-in ballots in Philadelphia.
Georgia still has thousands of suburban votes outstanding, and Nevada warns we may not see their results before Thursday.
In Wisconsin, Joe Biden’s lead is growing, but it’s still too close to call.
“We’re on track to win this election. And it ain’t over till every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” Biden said.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3mPLKIR