Decision 2020: full steam ahead

(NBC News) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he’ll participate in the next scheduled debate with President Trump if doctors say it’s safe to do so.
“If the scientists say that it’s safe and the distances are safe then I think that’s fine. I’ll do whatever the experts say is the appropriate thing to do,” Biden said.
President Trump is currently battling COVID-19.
His campaign says they don’t plan to curtail in-person events or ask for the next debate to be conducted remotely.
“We’re in a campaign. We have a month to go. We see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out there campaigning, certainly, they’re not asking for a remote debate,” said Trump senior campaign strategist Jason Miller.
The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Biden with a 14 point lead among likely voters, an increase of six points from before last week’s debate.
