Decision 2020: Oregon Democrats retain supermajority in State House and Senate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon Democrats appear to have retained the supermajority in both the State’s House and Senate. However, while Oregon Democrats still hold the supermajority in the State House and Senate, the party did lose a seat to Republicans. One of those Republican lawmakers said Oregonians haven’t flipped a seat red since 2010. She said she hopes this is just the beginning.
“Definitely hoping we’re on a good trend for more balance,” said State Rep. Kim Wallan, the projected winner for District 6, which covers most of Medford. She’ll begin her second term in Salem next year and sees Republicans gaining a seat a good start.
Ashland Democratic State Rep. Pam Marsh on the other hand said she’s happy Oregon Democrats will retain their supermajority status in Salem.
“We’re very pleased we still have a supermajority. I have some wonderful new colleagues that will be joining us,” said State Rep. Marsh.
She also said just because there’s a supermajority, doesn’t mean legislators can’t pass bipartisan policies, especially when it comes to wildfire relief.
“I think the main overriding message is people will come together,” said State Rep. Marsh.
With positive coronavirus cases increasing throughout the state, how legislators will meet next year is still being discussed.
“We just don’t know what kind of impact that’s gonna have on having a full 6-month session with everyone in the building,” said State Rep. Wallan.
Another uncertain aspect of this year’s political scene is the possibility for Gov. Kate Brown to call another special session before Thanksgiving.
“We need a package of support out of a special session that would help us start to rebuild from the wildfires. We can’t wait for that at the end of a long session next year we need that now,” said State Rep. Marsh.
State Rep. Wallan said the public should know if state legislators will be called into a special session this month by the end of the week.
Both politicians told NBC5 their priority within next year’s long session includes wildfire relief.
