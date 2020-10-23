Decision 2020 update

(NBC) — The final presidential debate is in the books. Now, it’s the final sprint to Election Day.
President Trump traveled to Florida to rally seniors. Democrat Joe Biden stayed at home in Delaware to focus on the pandemic and the economy.
Friday, each side is claiming victory in Thursday night’s debate.
“Last night was very, very successful,” Trump said. “We’ve gotten great reviews, great polls, great everything.”
Joe Biden said, “Last night, we saw the President of the United States lie, repeatedly lie, about the state of this pandemic.”
There were positive assessments from the two teams following a surprisingly substanitve exchange, covering issues from race to climate change to coronavirus, with cases surging nationwide and hitting a new record of 77,000 new cases Thursday
“We are rounding the turn,” Trump claimed. “Rounding the corner. It’s going away.”
Biden said, “We’re about to go into a dark winter and he has no clear plan.”:
While Biden hit the president hard on his handling of COVID, the president walked Biden into a potentially costly comment on oil.
“It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time,” Biden said. “And I’d stop giving the oil industry… I’d stop giving them federal subsidies.”
Trump said, “He is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?”
With more than 50 million Americans already having voted. They’ll spend the next eleven days trying to win over the rest.
Saturday, Biden heads to Pennsylvania while the president casts his ballot in Florida.