Decision day for South Medford Seniors

Medford, Ore.- May 1 is a big day, both nationally and locally.

Tuesday is National College Decision Day, where many seniors inform their college of choice their plans to enroll.

At South Medford high school, schools leaders wanted to do something similar by hosting its first annual decision day.

“They’ve worked so hard here to graduate from South Medford High School and make a plan for their future,” event coordinator Stacy Carle said.

The event honors each student’s decision to either attend college, enlist in the military, or join the workforce.

“We want to encourage them and support them in that whole path so we want to celebrate the fact that they are making good choices for themselves and looking forward to their great future,” said Carle.

South Medford High has about 425 seniors graduating this year.

