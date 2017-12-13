Deer rescued from frozen Klamath County lake

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – State officials successfully rescued a young deer that was stuck on ice covering Spring Lake in southern Klamath County.
According to Oregon State Police, a landowner called them on December 12 to report a deer stuck about 75 yards out on the frozen, slick surface of the lake.
Two Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists borrowed the landowner’s boat to carefully slide out onto the ice. The boat was moored to land by an OSP trooper. Once they reached the deer, the biologists brought the exhausted animal back to shore.
The landowner let ODFW put the deer in his barn to rest overnight so it could regain its strength.
OSP said the next day the deer was released and is now doing well.
This isn’t the first time OSP and ODFW worked to help a deer in distress on the ice. Last year, they made national headlines when a video was shared showing them using a drift boat to rescue a fawn on a frozen pond near The Dalles.