ASHLAND, Ore. – Sessions Market in Ashland had an interesting first-time customer over the weekend.

The market posted a video to social media on Sunday after a deer took time to browse the shelves.

The convenience store and smoke shop captioned the video with, “Everyone is welcome here.”

The deer took a couple of moments to mosey through the aisles and follow a customer around before taking a cue and leaving. It was definitely not your average shift at the market.